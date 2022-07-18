St. Joseph's Center Iced Coffee Day fundraiser returns

Buy an Iced Coffee and help support Go Joe 25 and St. Joseph's Center

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dunkin’ of Northeastern Pennsylvania announced it will host its 13th annual St. Joseph’s Center Iced Coffee Day fundraiser on Wednesday, July 27. For every Iced Coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’s on Wednesday, July 27, Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania will donate $1 to St. Joseph’s Center to help bring joy to patients and families in the community.

Guests can donate simply by purchasing any size Iced Coffee through cash, credit card, or their Dunkin’ Mobile App, and $1 will be directly donated to St. Joseph’s Center. Additional donations can be made to Saint Joseph’s Center by texting: “GoJoe” to 80888 or by CLICKING HERE.

Donations will help support the Center’s mission to strive to provide the best possible care for individuals and families with special needs. Over the past decade, Dunkin’s St. Joseph’s Center Iced Coffee Day fundraiser has raised more than $468,000 to benefit St. Joseph’s Center and hopes to surpass half a million dollars in fundraising this year.

“On behalf of all Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, we are thrilled to host our 13th annual Dunkin’ St. Joseph’s Center Iced Coffee Day fundraiser,” said Jessica Weissman, Senior Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “Our local franchisees value the opportunity to give back to our wonderful friends at St. Joseph’s Center. This year, with the help of our guests, we are on track to raise a total of half a million dollars from our Iced Coffee Day program! What a milestone we can meet together!”

Guests can visit participating Dunkin’ locations in the following counties to purchase their Iced Coffee and donate to St. Joseph’s Center:

Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, Wyoming