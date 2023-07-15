Spinning in the sun for Go Joe 26

Before Joe Snedeker sets out on his charity bike ride, some members of the community took a ride of their own.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Before morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker takes his big Go Joe 26 ride at the end of July, some cyclists in Luzerne County took a ride of their own on Saturday.

Spinning wheels, spinning tracks, and spinning resistance.

All to sweat for a cause under the sun at Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township, near Pittston in support of Go Joe 26.

"We started community events about three years ago when Joe couldn't ride so that we could keep community awareness about Joe's ride and the mission of St. Joseph's Center," said Marylou Grogan, a member of the Go Joe ride committee.

This is one of several events that take place leading up to Joe's ride.

"So it's getting the enthusiasm built in our community for the wonderful ride that Joe does every year, and it's encouraging folks to get out your bikes, celebrate each other, celebrate the community, and celebrate St. Joe's," said Grogan.

This is the third year The Cycle Yard in Pittston has brought out its instructors to host a workout as a fundraiser.

"What Go Joe and St. Joseph's Center does for the community is so beautiful. And so to be a part of it is really, really great and special to The Cycle Yard team and our community as well," said Erica Zangardi from The Cycle Yard.

The Cycle Yard and Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted three rides in Jenkins Township, all back to back with 15-minute breaks in between.

"Loving to bring the bikes and the energy outside. We love the summer so anytime we can get outside and bring that high energy out here," said Zangardi.

Energy that was contagious for many of the riders.

"I literally woke up a half hour ago, and I'm already feeling hype and I'm out here, and I'm ready for it, it's super exciting," said Kellie Stoll of Kingston.

They say this is not only a way to learn about a new fitness opportunity in the area - but also to spread awareness for a huge community effort for a great cause.

"I think it brings a lot of new people out to it. I'm sure it's touching a lot of people that haven't known about it before. I had no idea about like Go Joe and St. Joseph's Center, and Erica did an awesome job of just like bringing out a whole new group of every year to get everybody involved and make some money for the cause," said Stoll.

How can I donate?

CLICK HERE to donate to Go Joe 26.

CLICK HERE to donate to St. Joseph's Center.

CLICK HERE to order a Go Joe 26 Shirt or Cap.

If you'd like to be a corporate sponsor, contact Bill Schultz at bill.schultz@wnep.com.