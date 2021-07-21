Rest day recap for Go Joe 24

Wednesday was an off day for the Go Joe 24 bike ride, but over the last two days, our morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker has traveled more than 130 miles on his bike through our coverage area.
Go Joe 24 got off to a blazing start on Monday. Joe has been riding around the WNEP coverage area to raise money for the St. Joseph's Center.
Day Two of Joe's trip saw him bike more than 70 miles to Hughesville from Frackville.
Folks in communities along the way came out to watch Joe go.
If you want to follow along with Joe's ride you can find the Go Joe 24 maps here or by texting the word "JOE" to 570-826-1616.