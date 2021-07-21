Rest day recap for Go Joe 24

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating recaps the journey so far as Joe Snedeker raises money for St. Joseph's Center in Lacakwanna County.

Wednesday was an off day for the Go Joe 24 bike ride, but over the last two days, our morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker has traveled more than 130 miles on his bike through our coverage area.

Go Joe 24 got off to a blazing start on Monday. Joe has been riding around the WNEP coverage area to raise money for the St. Joseph's Center.

Day Two of Joe's trip saw him bike more than 70 miles to Hughesville from Frackville.

Folks in communities along the way came out to watch Joe go.