Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin' raises more than $33,000 for Go Joe 24, St. Joseph's Center

We now know how much money was raised this year from the 12th annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser at Dunkin'.
Dunkin' announced $33,363 was raised for St. Joseph's Center, which helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This year, participating Dunkin franchises in northeastern and central PA donated $1 for every iced coffee sold on July 14, 2021.
In the last 12 years, Dunkin' has donated more than $468,000 for St. Joseph's Center.
Participating Dunkin' locations in the following counties included: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.