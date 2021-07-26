Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin' raises more than $33,000 for Go Joe 24, St. Joseph's Center

The 12th annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser at Dunkin' for St. Joseph's Center and Go Joe 24 raised more than $33,000.

We now know how much money was raised this year from the 12th annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser at Dunkin'.

Dunkin' announced $33,363 was raised for St. Joseph's Center, which helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year, participating Dunkin franchises in northeastern and central PA donated $1 for every iced coffee sold on July 14, 2021.

In the last 12 years, Dunkin' has donated more than $468,000 for St. Joseph's Center.