Day 1 of Go Joe's 26th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center

It's the first day of Joe Snedeker's 26th Go Joe bike ride for St. Joseph's Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, Pa. — Go Joe 26 kicked off Monday morning in Susquehanna County.

Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Susquehanna Depot (Page Lake and New Milford). He will ride through Montrose, drive to Wysox and ride through Wysox (Towanda).

He will finish the day at Canton.

The intrepid bicycling meteorologist is raising money for St. Joseph's Center, a place that cares for people with disabilities and provides medical daycare and adoptions.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be with Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.

Joe's daily route may change due to circumstances beyond our control.

AND WE ARE OFF! Up next is Page Lake. See you soon! #gojoe26 Posted by Chris Keating WNEP on Monday, July 24, 2023

How can I donate?

CLICK HERE to donate to Go Joe 26.

CLICK HERE to donate to St. Joseph's Center.

CLICK HERE to order a Go Joe 26 Shirt or Cap.

If you'd like to be a corporate sponsor, contact Bill Schultz at bill.schultz@wnep.com.

Rule the Roost!

And don't forget: It's the summer of the chicken!

The St. Joe's team will be selling raffle tickets for the chance to win one of Joe's autographed chickens at several stops along his Go Joe 26 route.

Chickens for Charity raffle tickets will be $1 each.

Your donations in action

While Joe is pedaling through the area, we wanted to shed some light on Saint Joseph's Center. Jon Meyer and Mindi Ramsey have more on where your donations go in the video below.

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day:

Cool down for a great cause at your local NEPA Dunkin’ on July 26.

$1 from every iced coffee sold will be donated locally to Saint Joseph's Center to help support individuals and families with special needs.

St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2023

Friday and Saturday

July 28 and 29

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Marywood University

LIVE!!

CLICK HERE to donate to St. Joseph's Center Festival Telethon.

WNEP-TV is proud to present the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2023! Hosted by Jon Meyer, Mindi Ramsey and Don Jacobs, the team brings you stories of success and care for some of the most precious children and young adults at St. Joe’s, Dunmore.

Go Joe and St. Joseph's Center would like to thank these corporate sponsors for their support. Your donation, along with these sponsors, are sure to make this a record year for the children and young adults of St. Joe's.

Granddaddy Sponsors:

Fast Track Sponsors:

AJ's Pub and Hometown Friends, Matt Burne Honda, Ceccacci Lift Truck Service (CLTS), Dukey's Cafe', Friends of Jim Parry, ID Logistics, Kriger Pipeline, Jerry's For All Seasons, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Dickson City, M&T Bank, Modern Gas, Montage Mountain Resorts, Mrs. T's Pierogies, Pipefitters and Plumbers Local 524, SCI - Coal Twp., Serenity Personal Care, Wayne County Redi-Mix.

Updates from the road