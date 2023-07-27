Go Joe 26 Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center | Day 4

Joe Snedeker rolls on through our area to raise money for St. Joseph's Center.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday, Day 4 of Go Joe 26, features a scenic tour of Schuylkill County.

Joe Snedeker's day started in Pottsville and will continue through Marlin, Llewellyn, Branchdale, Newtown, Tremont, and Ravine.

The Go Joe 26 caravan will roll into Pine Grove for Newswatch 16 at noon.

The afternoon features Friedensburg, Cressona, Schuylkill Haven, Orwigsburg, and New Philadelphia.

Joe's Schuylkill County trek will finish in Port Carbon for the Newswatch 16 evening newscasts.

The intrepid bicycling meteorologist is raising money for St. Joseph's Center, a place that cares for people with disabilities and provides medical day care and adoptions.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be with Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.

Great response in Marlin! Now we are heading towards Llewellyn. Posted by Chris Keating WNEP on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Day 4 is underway! Joe is pedaling through Pottsville. His first stop of the day is Marlin. But Joe couldn’t leave without his send off slap(s)! Posted by Chris Keating WNEP on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thanks to The One and Only Dick Yuengling for the very generous $$$$ donation to Saint Joseph's Center and for the... Posted by Joe Snedeker WNEP on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Joe's daily route may change due to circumstances beyond our control.

Your donations in action

While Joe is pedaling through the area, we wanted to shed some light on Saint Joseph's Center. Jon Meyer and Mindi Ramsey have more on where your donations go in the video below.

WNEP-TV is proud to present the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2023! Hosted by Jon Meyer, Mindi Ramsey, and Don Jacobs, the team brings you stories of success and care for some of the most precious children and young adults at St. Joe’s, Dunmore.

