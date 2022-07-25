Go Joe's 25th Anniversary Bike Ride kicks off in Jersey Shore

It's the first day of Go Joe's 25th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Go Joe 25 kicked off Monday morning in Lycoming County.

Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Jersey Shore at the park next to the river.

He will ride through Williamsport (Bowmans Field), Loyalsock, Montoursville, Muncy, Montgomery (Fire Company Field across from Montgomery Park), Watsontown, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury.

He will finish the day in Northumberland at Town Park.

The intrepid bicycling meteorologist is raising money for St. Joseph's Center, a place that cares for people with disabilities and provides medical daycare and adoptions.

St. Joseph's Center Festival

The St. Joseph's Center Festival returns for food, fun, and games on the campus of Marywood University, Dunmore.

Friday, July 29, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31, noon to 7 p.m.

Telethon

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP'S Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, right here on WNEP, WNEP.com, ROKU, and Fire TV.

Donations and Go Joe Shirts

Go Joe shirt orders cannot be taken by mail, but if you'd like to mail in a donation, make checks payable to St. Joseph's Center and mail to Go Joe 25, c/o WNEP-TV, 16 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.

Thank you for your support.

While Joe is pedaling through the area, we wanted to shed some light on Saint Joseph's Center. Jon Meyer and Mindi Ramsey have more on where your donations go in the video below.

Iced Coffee Day

If you're looking for a way to participate in Go Joe 25, Wednesday, July 27, is Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin's throughout northeastern and central PA. For every iced coffee purchased, Dunkin' will donate $1 to St. Joseph's Center in honor of Go Joe 25.

