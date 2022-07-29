Day 5 of Go Joe's 25th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center

It's the final day of Go Joe's 25th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The final day of Go Joe 25 kicked off Friday morning in Lackawanna County.

Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Benton Township.

He will ride through Nicholson, Hop Bottom (Shore Forest Campground), Clifford (Clifford Fireman's Carnival), Carbondale, Jermyn, Archbald, Olyphant, and Dickson City.

He will finish the day at Marywood University for St. Joseph's Center Festival and Telethon.

The intrepid bicycling meteorologist is raising money for St. Joseph's Center, a place that cares for people with disabilities and provides medical daycare and adoptions.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be will Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.

St. Joseph's Center Festival

The St. Joseph's Center Festival returns for food, fun, and games on the campus of Marywood University, Dunmore.

Friday, July 29, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31, noon to 7 p.m.

Telethon

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP'S Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, right here on WNEP, WNEP.com, ROKU, and Fire TV.

Donations and Go Joe Shirts

Go Joe shirt orders cannot be taken by mail, but if you'd like to mail in a donation, make checks payable to St. Joseph's Center and mail to Go Joe 25, c/o WNEP-TV, 16 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.

Thank you for your support.

Your donations in action

While Joe is pedaling through the area, we wanted to shed some light on Saint Joseph's Center. Jon Meyer and Mindi Ramsey have more on where your donations go in the video below.

Updates from the road