Go Joe 24 kicks off from the News Station

It's the first day of Go Joe 24, Joe Snedeker's charity bike ride for St. Joseph's Center.

MOOSIC, Pa. — He's ready to ride! Go Joe 24 kicked off Monday morning from our news station in Moosic.

He plans to ride through Luzerne County and Schuylkill County before he wraps up the day in Shenandoah.

The first leg of his trip is about 57 miles.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be will Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.

The intrepid bicycling meteorologist is raising money for St. Joseph's Center, a place that cares for people with disabilities, provides medical daycare and facilitates adoptions.

We'll wrap the week up at Saint Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, right here on WNEP.

If you're looking for a laid-back way to participate in Go Joe 24, there's a special fundraising event at Montage Mountain in Scranton on Monday, July 19.

Head to the waterpark between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to support Go Joe 24 and the Saint Joseph's Center.

You can relax in the lazy river or hit the water slides.

100% of all waterpark admission will be donated to the cause.

To learn more about the charity bike ride and how to make a donation, CLICK HERE.

Joe just made his way through DuPont! About 7 miles away from Wilkes-Barre! #gojoe24 @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oWS7fAKFxl — Chris Keating (@CKeatingWNEP) July 19, 2021