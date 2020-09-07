x
Go Joe 23: Viewers share their Ride Along photos

Thanks for sharing your Go Joe 23 Ride Along photos with us!
Credit: Jen Wolfgang
Leah, Chase, Ava, & Allie are ready to 50 miles. Leah 9 has Angelman Syndrome and recently received her bike. #GoJoe23 #RideAlong Credit: Jen Wolfgang

Go Joe 23: 'Ride Along' viewer photos

Jen Wolfgang
Go Joe 23 offers many new and exciting ways to get involved with the Go Joe Bike Ride for 2020!

You can join Joe as part of a VIRTUAL ride – ride at your pace, in your timeframe, and send us your pictures!

Share your photos with us through the WNEP app, via text message to 1 (800) 533-6397 with keyword GOJOE23 and on social media using #GoJoe23. 

CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can take part in Go Joe 23 and raise money to support St. Joseph's Center.