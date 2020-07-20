Go Joe 23 fundraiser underway

Instead of hitting the open road, Joe is racking up miles every day on his bike on rollers in the backyard.

MOOSIC, Pa. — When the pandemic hit the question arose, "What about "Go Joe?"

"Go Joe" is morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker's annual fundraising bicycle ride.

Joe, and the team at WNEP, have found a way to keep it going for the twenty-third time.

Instead of hitting the open road, Joe is racking up miles every day on his bike on rollers in the backyard.

The ride raises money for Saint Joseph's Center in Scranton.

Saint Joe's helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, young mothers, and children who need medical daycare.

You can join in and ride along with Joe at home.

To register, just text GO JOE to 80888.

Send us your photos too using the WNEP app or on social media.