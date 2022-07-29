Go Joe 25: Big announcement on Newswatch 16 this morning

There was a big announcement on Newswatch 16's morning show. A viewer has announced he will match every dollar raised during Go Joe 25.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For the second year in a row, a foundation named for a man in Wayne County will double all donations to the Go Joe effort for St. Joseph's Center.

Milton Roegner represents the William E. Chatlos Foundation. He joined Joe Snedeker live on Newswatch 16 This Morning Friday to announce that it will match all donations to Go Joe 25 and the St. Joseph's Center Telethon this weekend.

"I'm encouraging everyone to double your donations, so we can double ours," said Roegner. "We want to make a record donation from the Chatlos charitable foundation to St. Joe's center in honor of Go Joe 25."

Chatlos is a businessman from Wayne County and has said he enjoys Joe's positivity and fun in the morning. He joined Joe last year after the ride to give a check for $313,105 dollars to match the Go Joe 24 and telethon total.

Go Joe 25 wraps up Friday evening at the St. Joseph's Center Festival at Marywood University during the annual telethon on WNEP-TV.

