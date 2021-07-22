Gearing up for day 4 of Go Joe 24

Go Joe 24 gets underway once again Thursday morning.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Joe's charity bike ride will take him through Duryea before crossing the Susquehanna River from Pittston. He plans to head out around 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Then on to Route 92 all the way to Tunkhannock.

Then he picks up on Route 6 through Laceyville and into Wyalusing.

Of course, this is all to raise money for Saint Joseph's Center in Scranton.

St. Joseph's Center is a place that cares for people with disabilities, provides medical daycare, and facilitates adoptions.

We'll wrap the week up at Saint Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, right here on WNEP.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be will Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.

There's no Saint Joseph's Festival this year due to the pandemic, but there will be a take-out Chicken Dinner this weekend!

That's from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday at Marywood University.

Tickets cost $15 each and must be purchased in advance online.

To get your tickets, we have a link here.