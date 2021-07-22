Gearing up for day 4 of Go Joe 24

MOOSIC, Pa. — Joe's charity bike ride will take him through Duryea before crossing the Susquehanna River from Pittston. He plans to head out around 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.
Then on to Route 92 all the way to Tunkhannock.
Then he picks up on Route 6 through Laceyville and into Wyalusing.
Of course, this is all to raise money for Saint Joseph's Center in Scranton.
St. Joseph's Center is a place that cares for people with disabilities, provides medical daycare, and facilitates adoptions.
We'll wrap the week up at Saint Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.
The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, right here on WNEP.
Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be will Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.
There's no Saint Joseph's Festival this year due to the pandemic, but there will be a take-out Chicken Dinner this weekend!
That's from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday at Marywood University.
Tickets cost $15 each and must be purchased in advance online.
To get your tickets, we have a link here.
For all the details about Joe Snedeker's daily route or to make a donation, all you have to do is text JOE to 570-826-16-16 or CLICK HERE.