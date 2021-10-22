Generous donation doubles Go Joe 24 fundraising total

Go Joe 24 may have ended back in July, but the donations are still coming in.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The William E. Chatlos Foundation matched, yes, MATCHED the total donations from this year’s Go Joe 24 Bike Ride and St. Joseph’s Center Telethon.

They both took place back in July 2021.

This year, $313,105 was raised for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, which provides programs and services for children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Now, thanks to this donation, this year's total is $628,105.93.

William Chatlos and Milton Roegner met with Joe Snedeker and Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot of Saint Joseph’s Center recently in Honesdale to accept the generous donation and thank the Chatlos Foundation for their awesome generosity.

They also had some fun, too.