Dunmore Appliance has decided to use Joe Snedeker's old washing machine as a donation receptacle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — Meteorologist Joe Snedeker said goodbye to his old washing machine this week.

But its journey isn't quite over yet.

Instead of sending the more than 20-year-old machine to the scrap yard, Dunmore Appliance in Lackawanna County has decided to use it as a donation receptacle for Go Joe 26.

They hope to fill it up to the top for one last spin for Saint Joseph's Center.