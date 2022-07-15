Daycare's lemonade stand sets out to fundraise for Go Joe 25

Kids at an Exeter daycare are using their lemonade stand to give back to a cause near and dear to our hearts.

EXETER, Pa. — Kids at the Growing Patch Early Learning Center in Exeter were hard at work.

"We're filling up lemonade cups for customers," Blake Eshelman said.

Each year, the kids look forward to setting up shop outside of the daycare. The director tells us the kids were inspired by some of their friends who started stands and wanted to start one of their own and donate the proceeds to a local charity.

"We pretty much gave them a list of different charities or local projects, and we talked about what each one of those means so they decided to go with Go Joe this year. Last year we did 'Fork Over Love' so they liked that," Sarah Benczowski, director and owner of The Growing Patch daycare, said.

While it's a fun day, the director said it's also a way to teach the kids about responsibility and giving back.

"So we get to teach them kindness, compassion, working together helping out the community that they live in, and then skills like taking turns pouring the lemonade, county money, different things like that," Benczowski said.

With the team effort, the kids, like O'Kane, said everyone who stopped by left a happy customer.

"They're happy that they get to have a raffle basket, they get to vote on the baskets, they get cookies, snacks, and lemonade, and t-shirts," Saraya O'Kane said.

When being asked how he feels about raising money for Go Joe, Blake gives Newswatch 16 a thumbs up.

The kids set a goal to raise $700 for Go Joe and St. Joseph's Center.