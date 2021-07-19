Day 1 of Go Joe 24 is in the books, here's a recap

Morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker is back on the road this year for the children and adults of St. Joseph's Center.

GO Joe 24 is finally off and running.

Joe left the TV station in Moosic Monday morning around 8 am.

Folks from all over were out and about waiting to see Joe from their front porch.

Day one saw Joe travel through Wilkes-Barre, Mountain Top, Hazleton, and many more communities before reaching his final destination of Shenandoah.

He traveled over hills, through towns, and some pretty picturesque landscape.

Almost everyone who Joe talked to on the way to Schulkyll County made a donation to the St. Joseph Center.

Many folks that Newswatch 16 spoke to said they just love to watch Joe Go.

"We just appreciate him so much, and he goes above and beyond every year, and we are just excited for him," said Sandy Merola of Hazleton.

"I am waiting here for Joe, I have been waiting for like an hour, and I can't wait to see him. I watch him every day on 16 and look forward to seeing him so I can give him a couple of bucks for the kids," Rich Yanoski of Mcadoo said.

Joe will be resting for the remainder of Monday.

Tuesday is another big day as he will be traveling to the Hughesville area.