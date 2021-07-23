Chris has a surprise for Joe for day 5 of Go Joe 24

Chris had a surprise for Joe Friday morning, the start of day 5 of Go Joe 24.

MOOSIC, Pa. — We're getting ready for day 5 of Go Joe 24.

Here's is Joe's plan for Friday, July 23.

He left WNEP around 8:30 a.m.

He will pedal to Tobyhanna and continue south, past Pocono Raceway, and all the way to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.

It's about a 60-mile trip.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating even had a surprise for Joe Friday morning.

This is all to raise money for Saint Joseph's Center in Scranton.

St. Joseph's Center is a place that cares for people with disabilities, provides medical daycare, and facilitates adoptions.

We'll wrap the week up at Saint Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, right here on WNEP.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating will be will Joe during his ride. Make sure to follow him on Facebook and Twitter @CKeatingWNEP.

There's no Saint Joseph's Festival this year due to the pandemic, but there will be a take-out Chicken Dinner this weekend!

That's from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday at Marywood University.

Tickets cost $15 each and must be purchased in advance online.

