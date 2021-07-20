Carbing up for Day 2 of Go Joe 24

Joe and Chris are gearing up for another day of Go Joe 24.

Joe is getting ready for day two of Go Joe 24!

The Go Joe crew plans to hit the road again Tuesday morning at 8.

Joe plans to pedal his way from Frackville, through Ashland, Kulpmont, Elysburg, Danville, and Muncy before ending the day in Hughesville in Lycoming County.

All of the money raised through Go Joe helps support St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, a place that cares for people with disabilities, provides medical daycare and facilitates adoptions.

We'll wrap the week up at Saint Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, right here on WNEP.

For all the details about Joe Snedeker's daily route or to make a donation, all you have to do is text JOE to 570-826-16-16 or CLICK HERE.