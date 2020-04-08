eyesUP: App rewards drivers for not texting while driving

If you DON'T drive distracted, you get rewarded. That's the idea behind the "Safe2Save" distracted driving awareness app that's growing in popularity

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you DON'T drive distracted... you get rewarded. Sounds pretty good right?

That's the idea behind the Safe2Save distracted driving awareness app that's growing in popularity around the country.

Here's how it works: once you download Safe2Save and create a profile the app automatically turns on once you drive past 10 miles per hour, giving you points for every minute you drive without touching your phone.

If you DO touch your phone, the app senses it and stops adding points.

You can then redeem your points at various participating locations, which is why the makers of the app are looking for your help.

"When you have somebody download the app and they want to use their points, you have to have places for them to use them," said Suzanne Badger with Safe2Save. "So we really want more partners to come on board with us like a grassroots movement."

Right now Safe2Save has about 400,000 users across the country.