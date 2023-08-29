First day of school for Carbondale Area

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was there as the doors opened for the new school year.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — This is Olivia Block's first first day of school. The 5 year old is entering kindergarten at Carbondale Area Elementary School.

Olivia seemed a bit overwhelmed, so Olivia's mom Diana did the talking.

"She was really excited. She wanted to be up and out at 6:15. She was ready to be here," Diana Block said.

It was a morning of hugs, nerves, and even a tear or two, but none of that from Asilynn Gillette as she arrived for her first day of fifth grade.

"I'm excited," Asilynn said. "I like seeing new teachers, and I'm excited for the new school year."

New teachers and a new school year add up to a good experience for Asilynn. Her favorite subject is math.

Just down the driveway from the elementary center is the junior/senior high school and maybe a different set of emotions.

This is the last first day of school for Gavin Waering. Gavin is entering his senior year at Carbondale Area. He doesn't see this as the beginning of the end.

"It's a very normal first day of school, honestly. For me, it's not my last day because I have college to do."

This Charger is considering becoming a Nittany Lion and then a career in engineering.

Mason Norella is starting his junior year. While he is happy to be here and take steps closer to graduation, he doesn't dwell on his time in high school coming to an end.

"When it comes to thinking, you've got to take time to think. It really does just get away from all the days you have left."

And when it comes to days, there are plenty left. If there are no snow days to make up, you will see the opposite of this—students leaving on the last day, May 31, 2024.