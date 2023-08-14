Mount Carmel salon gives students free haircuts

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us how a salon in Northumberland County is helping to cut the cost of going back to school.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — It was a busy day at Salon 42 in Mount Carmel, but it was not business as usual. This is the salon's second annual free back-to-school haircutting event.

Students in pre-K through high school were invited to get free haircuts. They did not have to be from Mount Carmel.

"We had multiple families here this morning with multiple children that the cost is probably astronomical for them to bring four or five kids for their back-to-school cuts," said Barbara Wascavage, the owner of Salon 42.

Wascavage said there was a line wrapped around the block when she opened.

"Probably 50 percent of the children here today said they were never even in a salon, so a lot of at-home hairdos and things like that, fixer-uppers. It just really makes the kids happy."

Melissa Michael of Mount Carmel brought her children last year and came back again this year.

"We just came back because we saw it on Facebook and decided, 'Hey, let's do it again.'"

Michael and other parents are grateful for the event.

"Easy on the moms who don't know how to do hair like myself. Them doing it for free is good for the community because not a lot of parents have the extra cash to say, 'Let's go and get your hair cut.'"