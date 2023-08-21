Back-to-school bags from Giant

GIANT team members will pack and donate about 10,000 bags for kids all over our area who are heading back to school and rely on school programs for food.

DUNMORE, Pa. — GIANT Food team members packed food, snacks, and more into bags on Monday. This back-to-school effort at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore was to ensure kids have enough to eat on weekends when they are unable to get food from in-school and after-school programs.

"About 300 bags to give out to the community to help not only change children's lives with some healthy food but get them some back-to-school essentials," said Joseph Luongo, assistant store manager of the Giant in Scranton.

Michael Mataticks wanted to help because he knows many families are struggling with inflation, and he says any little bit extra helps.

"I know what it's like for people to struggle and deal with. I wish I had a little more money in my paycheck or bank account, and it feels good to say someone's got my back," said Mataticks.

Some of the bags were passed out to kids, who were excited to dig in and see what they got.

Over the next two weeks, Giant team members across the area will pack and hand out a total of 10,000 bags.

"It means a lot to the kids, the parents, and to us. We're actually out to give back to everybody every single day of the week. That's why we do what we do," Luongo said.