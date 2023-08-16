Newswatch 16's Chris Keating traveled to Shamokin to talk with families picking up supplies at a free back-to-school event.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Many schools in our viewing will begin the new school year next week, but before students return, they must be prepared.

Ben Moyer of Coal Township will start the sixth grade next week. But before the big day, he stopped by the Shamokin Area Junior Senior High School for a free back-to-school haircut.

"I like a haircut because it is not in my eyes anymore."

It is all a part of the back-to-school event for Shamokin Area students. Kids got to play games, get a fresh cut, and pick up supplies for the school year.

"I got a backpack, a hoodie, and some supplies for school," Moyer said.

"The book bag supply giveaway is 200 book bags stuffed with school supplies for elementary and high school students at Shamokin Area," said Michelle McCrary with the Shamokin Area Community Cupboard.

Sam Johnson was there to collect supplies for her kids. She says events like this make the beginning of the school year much easier.

"I think this is wonderful and very helpful. I have four children, so we are really grateful for the help."

The event hosted by the Shamokin Area Community Cupboard also helps teachers get ready to start the school year.

"We have our teacher supply giveaway. We collected a wish list from some of the teachers, and we have most of those things here and a bunch of extras for the teachers because we have to have their back, too. They take care of our kids all year long," McCrary said.

The back-to-school event was completely volunteer-based, including those cutting hair.

"They all either closed their shops, took the day off, or scheduled appointments outside of this event to come and do this," McCrary said.