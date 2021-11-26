It's the second year for the near mile and a half long Christmas light display at the amusement park.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — It was a perfect opening night for "Joy Through the Grove" at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg.

Skycam 16 gives us a birds-eye view of the drive-through light show.

It's the second year for the near mile and a half long Christmas light display.

"It kicks off the holiday season. Kicks off Christmas you know it makes it feel at home," said Trevor Shuder, Mount Carmel.

Long lines of cars waiting to get in can be seen. Jeffrey Payne and his family were one of the first people in line.

"We got here about 20 after 4. We're excited to see the Christmas lights. First time here," said Jeffrey Payne, Hazleton.

His daughter, Charlotte couldn't wait to experience the show.

"Going to see the Christmas lights because I'm so excited," Charlotte Payne said.

Joy Through the Grove features more than 400 light displays, including some new new scenes.

"They put on a good show," Shuder said. "Over 400 and something lights here so it's pretty cool. All the time and effort they put into the park here to do it and you get snacks and stuff it's a good thing for everyone to come out and enjoy it."

"Our fans love to make Knoebels' a tradition. They made it a tradition in the Summertime, you know the families they come and they camp our they just come every year for the family reunions and we were hoping last year when we started the Christmas season that it would become another tradition for families," said Trevor Knoebel.

For Mary Jo Wenrich of Northumberland and her family, it has.

"It's a tradition now. We started last year and we just all come. Enjoy the lights gets you in the Christmas spirit," said Mary Jo Wenrich, Northumberland.

Employees say it takes about 45 minutes to get through the display.

Joy Through the Grove is open nightly from now through January 2nd, except for Christmas Eve and Day.