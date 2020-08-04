Online webinar hosted by area Chambers of Commerce for stimulus money

How to find out if you're eligible to receive money from the CARES Act put out by Congress

HONESDALE, Pa. — Non-essential businesses in Honesdale and around the state are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so many Pennsylvanians are out of work. If you’ve been furloughed or laid off, you are eligible to file for unemployment. The chambers of commerce in northeastern Pennsylvania want to help guide you through the process.

"We want to make sure that we help the communities to flourish. We partnered with all of the local chambers as well as NEPA Alliance to offer this webinar series so that people can get the answers they need," said Holly Przasnyski, the interim executive director for the Chamber of the Northern Poconos.

The Scranton Chamber of Commerce spearheaded this plan to make information available while we are under a stay at home order. A webinar scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday will talk about the coronavirus relief bill recently passed by Congress and what benefits people are eligible for.

"They’ll get all of their questions answered. I know there’s a lot of them out there. They’ll get to learn about the details of the program and the application process.”

But first, you must register for the webinar.

"Through our chamber, I’ve been telling everyone to go to our Facebook page. Each time we offer a webinar series, we pin it to the top of our page, and it’ll give you a direct link to the Scranton Chamber’s website, which is where they can register through their local chamber.”