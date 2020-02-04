Online library available for free during COVID-19 crisis

Libraries and schools being closed can put a strain on learning, but there is an online library free for students and families in the meantime.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre is usually a quiet place, but executive director Richard Miller says it's never this quiet.

Its closure because of COVID-19 has taken its toll on people who usually spend their time here.

"Obviously, libraries have to be closed at this time, so children are reduced with access to borrowable books from the library, and of course, they don't have books and learning going on in schools," said Miller.

To help with this problem during the COVID-19 crisis, an online library named TumbleBooks is giving away access to its library for free. Access to the online database normally costs about $800 a year.

"It is suitable for children K-12. It includes many free picture books; it includes math lessons; it includes books for young adults, graphic novels and a whole range of educational information," explained Miller.

Jennifer Deemer and her children in Kingston says they really miss going to the library.

"As a family we really are frequent flyers at our local library and we know how to get access to resources online but nothing really replaces the feel of a book in your hand," said Deemer.

But TumbleBooks comes pretty close and even offers reading comprehension quizzes and math exercises too.

"A lot of them are video books. So you don't really have to talk a child into sitting down to watch a video they don't realize that what they're watching is general learning," added Deemer.

Jennifer's daughter Adele prefers graphic novels.

"It shows you pictures and it has bubbles with words that you can read so you can know what's going on," demonstrated Adele.

"It is absolutely free and there are hundreds of hundreds of titles. So no matter what your grade level is you're going to find material that is engaging to you," said Deemer.