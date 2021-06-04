One year later: Two area women look back on how the pandemic changed their lives

Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky checks back with some folks she spoke to last April to see how the pandemic has made their lives different.

MOOSIC, Pa. — One year ago, Laurie Burdett, a teacher in the Scranton School District, was working a side job as an Instacart shopper.

She shopped for and delivered groceries during the height of the pandemic.

“Looking back, I can really start to see day-by-day how the world was starting to change, and it’s almost haunting; it really is," Burdett said.

Kelli Ann Drazba of Scranton and her husband owned a massage therapy business at the time.

They had to close when the pandemic started, thinking it may just be for a short time.

“We had to close our office; we had to give up our office space. We are operating out of our home. Bob and Keli working on private clients, and I also got a part-time job to help fill in the gaps," said Drazba of Scranton.

Drazba’s clients are mostly runners training for big races.

She hopes those make a comeback this year so she can bounce back financially.

Burdett, meanwhile, is getting used to what it means to teach kids any way she can during a pandemic.

It is something she never imagined she would have to do.

“The most important thing for me is finding a way to connect with kids; that’s the most important thing to me is just keep connecting with those kids any way you can," added Burdett.

Neither Burdett or Drazba dreamed the health crisis would go this long and change their lives this much.

They are hopeful 2021 turns things around.