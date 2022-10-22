One service member dead after fatal crash at Fort Indiantown Gap

One service member is deceased and three more were taken to the hospital after the crash.

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — One service member died as a result of a military vehicle crash at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday, according to officials with the Gap.

The Oct. 22 crash killed one and left three others injured. The three who sustained not life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital.

The crash involved two military vehicles.

The name of the deceased service member is being withheld until their next of kin are notified.