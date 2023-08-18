Ohio State wrestler recovering after being shot in reported carjacking near campus

Sammy Sasso was found in an alley near campus and taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State two-time Big Ten wrestling champion Sammy Sasso was shot Friday during a reported carjacking near campus, according to an incident report released by the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said a call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of North High Street near the University District.

Sasso was found in an alley near campus and taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not identify the victim in the report, but Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan released a statement Saturday about the incident confirming it was Sasso who was shot.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family,” Ryan said in the statement.

According to the incident report released by police Monday, two witnesses told officers that Sasso stopped his vehicle and was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded Sasso's vehicle.

Sasso was shot before both suspects drove off in his vehicle, according to the witnesses.

The Ohio State University Police Department is assisting Columbus police with the ongoing investigation.

Sasso, from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, was a fifth-year senior this past season and is a two-time NCAA runner-up.

Sasso shared an update on his condition Sunday and thanked everyone for their support.

"god bless everyone for their support during this time. it’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving," Sasso wrote. "I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner."

