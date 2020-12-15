Officials warn of latest COVID-19 scam targeting Pennsylvanians

They say the phony text is fooling many people

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials with the Better Businesss Bureau in Eastern PA are issuing a warning about the latest COVID-19 scam.

They said it is fooling a lot of people.

It is a text promising a big payout for coronavirus clinical studies.

“There are legitimate clinical studies going on but scammers have taken advantage of this but they’re sending text messages with a link that has malware and they’re asking for banking information," said Kelsey Coleman of the Better Business Bureau.

Officials said this is the latest and a pretty convincing scam at a time when there’s so much focus on developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Clicking on that link could download malware onto your phone giving scammers access to your usernames, passwords and other personal information.

“If you look up the domain on a lot of these websites that you’re receiving, you’ll see that they were just set up in the last week and they may even be set up in a foreign country so that’s another big red flag," said Coleman.

Officials called this is a frustrating time: as soon as they spot one COVID-19 scam, more pop up in its place.

“They follow the news, they see what’s happening, they see what’s happening legitimately and they’re going to take their spin on it. it’s very sad. People are falling for it, they are sharing money, they’re sending money, they’re sharing personal information and scammers are getting away with it.”