Officers say Nicole Shipe is wanted for Homicide by Vehicle while DUI

Police in Northumberland County have a warrant out for a woman accused of driving drunk the night of a fatal crash.

Officers in Mount Carmel say 27-year-old Nicole Shipe is wanted for Homicide by Vehicle while DUI.

According to court paper work, Shipe's car slammed into a parked vehicle on South Oak Street in Mount Carmel back in February.