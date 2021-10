It took a jury less than an hour to find her guilty of leaving her 21-month-old in her car for more than 5 hours in 2018.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman will spend four and a half to ten years in prison for leaving her toddler inside a hot vehicle in Northumberland County.

Tonia Sones of Watsontown received that sentence Friday.

