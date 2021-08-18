Woman rescued, basements flooded after storm hits Central Pa

Multiple spots in Central Pa. getting hit hard by the storm seemed to have gotten hit hardest by Wednesday night's storm.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple spots in Central Pa. getting hit hard by the storm.

Newswatch 16 found crews on Water Street in Lower Mahanoy Township that's near Herndon.

There were unconfirmed reports of water rescues in this community.

When Newswatch 16 arrived on scene we found crews pumping water out of the basement of a home.

Also in Northumberland County, a woman had to be rescued from her car after it became stuck beneath a flooded underpass in Sunbury.

Crews confirm the vehicle got stuck under the Reagan Street Underpass around 8:30 p.m.

Officials tell us she's okay.