Lisa Karlaza pleaded no contest Friday to the 2021 murder of her husband Richard Karlaza.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman has pleaded no contest to killing her husband in Northumberland County.

It happened in 2021 in Mount Carmel Township.

Investigators say Lisa Karlaza stabbed her husband, Richard Karlaza, to death and made false reports to police.

She pleaded no contest to third-degree murder charges Friday and is set to be sentenced in August.