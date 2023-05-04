Woman pleads guilty to fraud and poisoning an elderly couple

In 2019, the woman was charged with attempted murder after she admitted to putting poison in an elderly couple's cigarettes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTANDON, Pa. — A Northumberland County woman admitted guilt in an aggravated assault and forgery case.

Tina Young entered the plea.

Police say she tried to poison an elderly couple after they confronted her about using their checkbook to pay herself $2,500 in 2019.

Young was an in-home health assistant for the couple.

After being confronted about the money, police say Young laced the couple's cigarettes with rat poison.

Young was also in the couples will.