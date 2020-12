The deadly accident happened when the car she was driving was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Northumberland County.

State police say Sandra Moyer, of Sunbury, was killed Tuesday afternoon on Mile Post Road, near Sunbury, when the car she was driving was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Troopers say the other driver lost control while going around a curve and crossed into Moyer's lane.