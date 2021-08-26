Woman guilty of leaving child in hot car

It took a jury less than one hour to find the woman from the Watsontown area guilty on all six charges including aggravated assault.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Tonia Sones, 28, did not have anything to say as she left the Northumberland County Courthouse.

It took a jury less than one hour to find the woman from the Watsontown area guilty on all six charges including aggravated assault.

Sones left her toddler alone in a hot car in 2018.

The child was 21 months old at the time and was in the vehicle for more than five hours.

She was belted into her car seat with the windows up.

The temperature outside was 82 degrees, and the child's body temperature was 103 degrees.

The two-day trial saw a number of witnesses including Sones herself.

Sones told the jury that she left the child sleeping in the car because the toddler had not been sleeping well.

Sones went into her home but said she herself did not mean to fall asleep there, and she never intended to hurt her daughter.

During closing arguments Sones' attorney told the jury that Tonia was "overworked and tired" and that there was no malice.

But the prosecutor said this was not an accident that Sones did not forget her child in the car, she chose to leave her there.

Earlier this week Sones' mother testified that she is the legal guardian of the child, who is now five years old.

She said the child uses a feeding tube, cannot talk, and is confined to a wheelchair.

Tonia Sones pleaded no contest to these charges in 2019 but her plea deal was denied.