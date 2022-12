A woman is locked up in Northumberland County after police say she stole a cruiser and took it for a joy ride.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman is locked up in Northumberland County after cops say she took a police cruiser for a joy ride.

According to Shamokin police, the cruiser was left unlocked with the key in the ignition early Wednesday morning in front of the police station on North Franklin Street.

Stormie Birster got in the car and took off.

She started making calls over the radio.

She was found just outside the city and was taken into custody.