Woman facing charges in Northumberland County death

Richard Karlaza's body was discovered Sunday inside a home on Back Street in Mount Carmel Township.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A woman in Northumberland County is facing homicide charges in the death of a man near Mount Carmel.

Lisa Karlaza, 53, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in the death of her husband Richard Karlaza.

Police found his body Sunday inside the couple's home on Back Street in Mount Carmel Township, after officers were called for a possible home invasion.

According to search warrants, Richard Karlaza's body was found in a pool of blood with deep gashes to his chest and neck.

Lisa Karlaza was arrested at the scene.

In court papers, a witness told investigators he overheard an argument inside the home and then heard a loud crash.