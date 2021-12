A child in the woman's care was found not breathing with drugs nearby.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman from Shamokin is charged with child endangerment after a 6-month-old child had to be rushed to the hospital.

Lindsay Gray, 39, told police that she fell asleep after shooting heroin at her home on South Pearl Street on Wednesday. When she woke up, the baby she was supposed to be caring for was not breathing.

When police arrived, they found drugs near where the baby was lying.