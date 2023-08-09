Check out the Mini Bank, a Wiffle Ball version of Citizens Bank Park

We are one week away from the start of the Little League World Series and a man from Trevorton has created his very own field of dreams.

TREVORTON, Pa. — About two years ago, Kurt Klinger of Trevorton had an idea to build a Wiffle Ball field in his backyard.

"I just wanted a place for my daughters to play away from the highway," Klinger said.

When Kurt has an idea, he goes big. His Wiffle Ball field kept getting more and more involved until it turned into this.

"When I started, I didn't know it was going to be intricate, but once I started, I thought, well, I'm just going to go all in," Klinger said.

This summer the lifelong Phillies fan finished the field, which he named "Mini Bank" after Citizens Bank Park. Kurt and some friends started a Wiffle Ball league right here in his backyard.

"There's four teams right now, and we play on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. Playing Wiffle Ball. Wiffle Ball, the kids' game," Klinger said.

Kurt says people of all ages have enjoyed the field.

"Everyone that comes up here, I think it takes them back to their childhood. The kids always have a good time. One of my buddies said the first time he played up here, he had a smile going to bed because he just felt like a little kid again," Klinger said.