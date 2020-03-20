Weis Markets hiring for stores, distribution center

The Weis Markets distribution center in Milton supplies products to all of Weis Markets' stores. The distribution center and grocery stores are both hiring.

MILTON, Pa. — Dozens of Weis Markets delivery trucks line up outside the company's distribution center in Milton ready to deliver products to stores. With many people rushing to grocery stores because of the coronavirus, it's been busy here at the distribution center.

"Our workload has increased probably 25 to 35 percent in that time and the future is really unknown," said Joe Kleman, Weis Markets vice president of distribution.

The Weis Markets distribution center supplies products to all of the grocery store chain's nearly 200 stores. it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We are getting inbound loads around the clock during that 24/7 period. We are shipping trucks out 24/7. We're partnering with local trucking companies to get product out," said Kleman.

The distribution center is looking to hire around 50 people to keep up with the demand.

Weis Markets We are now hiring for immediate short-term & part-time positions! O... ur customers and our communities count on Weis Markets to be there for them with quality products and exceptional service in times of need such as we are currently experiencing due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I would say 45 of those would be for selection only. We're looking for selectors to push the goods out to our markets and probably a handful of drivers or other maintenance associates as well."

Kleman says there is a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new employees. The company is looking to hire soon. There are currently around 250 trucks leaving the warehouse each day.

"I think a fair estimate would be 950 trucks in and out of the building a week under the old terms. Under the new terms about 1,400 a week out of the facility."