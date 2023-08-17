Watsontown to open museum this weekend

There is a lot of history in Watsontown, and the borough will soon get to show it off. This weekend, the Watsontown Area Historical Museum will open.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside the new Watsontown Area Historical Museum is like taking a step back in time. Organizers say the museum has been in the works since 2016. They knew people had items worth showing off.

"It was in everybody's closets. 'Oh, I have this, I have this, she has this and won't sell it, or they have this.' We were like, 'Why not showcase this stuff? Why not put this out,'" Erica Frey asked.

The Watsontown Historical Association bought their building two years ago. The group turned the space into a museum using donations and grant money from the Department of Economic and Community Development.

"We had a capital fund drive, a big gala in March of 2022. We were able to raise enough money to purchase the building," Diana Johnson said.

"It's just been a dream come true. It's been a project. It's been blood, sweat, and tears for the organization and the volunteers that have come here," Frey said.

The museum features all kinds of items, including a bible that dates to the 1600s. This weekend, the museum opens to the public.

"We've been at this for so long and we're so excited to share it with people," Kathi Wertman said.

The grand opening celebration starts Friday evening, and the weekend will feature tours, carriage rides, and more.

"We're going to have other bands. We're going to have historical speakers, an ice cream social. We have a lot going on," Wertman said.

If you miss the grand opening this weekend, you can still visit the museum beginning next week.

Your non-profit organization/group is cordially invited to participate in the Grand Opening Weekend of the Watsontown... Posted by Watsontown Historical Association on Tuesday, August 1, 2023