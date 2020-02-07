Watsontown police chief urges protesters to get tested

The state police barracks in Milton is closed for decontamination because over the weekend some of the troopers were on patrol at a demonstration.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Northumberland County saw an increase in coronavirus cases on Monday, with more than ten positive tests reported.

On Sunday, there was a Black Lives Matter rally in Watsontown where hundreds of people were in close quarters.

The state police barracks in nearby Milton is closed for decontamination.

Over the weekend, some of the troopers were on patrol at the demonstration in Watsontown.

Now, the chief of police in the borough is encouraging everyone who was at that demonstration and is showing coronavirus symptoms to get tested for COVID-19.

"All of our first responders actually by tomorrow morning will be tested, and within 24 hours or more, we'll know what the results of that are," Chief Rodney Witherite said.

He said his officers were not wearing masks because they thought they would be able to stay far enough away from the crowd, but that did not end up being the case once counter-protesters arrived.

"We should have all had masks on. We will from here on out obviously," Chief Witherite said.

Frank Rodriguez was at the rally with his family.

He has not had any coronavirus symptoms since and doesn't plan on getting tested unless he starts feeling sick.

Even though most people were not social distancing, it was a risk he was willing to take.

"For this, this is a necessary cause. If I had to expose myself, I think for this issue, I'm alright with that. I'm comfortable with that," Rodriguez said.

If you are going to a protest, health care professionals say you should wear a mask, don't touch your face, and try to stay 6 feet apart.

Dr. Doyle Ashburn, of Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, said the fact that most demonstrations are outside is helpful, but only to an extent.

"It's very ventilated, there is a lot of airflow, and the risk is a little bit less than being indoors, but if you're in a large crowd and you're shoulder to shoulder with people, there is still a risk that you can get infected," Dr. Ashburn said.