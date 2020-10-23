Warm weather good for outdoor businesses

Many people have taken advantage of the warmup by spending time outside, and the nice weather has also been beneficial to outdoor businesses.

Kids spent the day on Friday playing outside in Bloomsburg while others used their skateboards nearby.

With temperatures in the mid-70s, it certainly did not feel like the end of October. Parts of our area saw near-record high temperatures.

Mark Henning spent the morning golfing at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Club. Others had the same idea. There were quite a few people on the course enjoying the weather.

"It's not too hot, and it's just perfect," said Henning. "it's great. We were out here early this morning and got 18 in, and it's still early yet."

The warmer weather is also bringing people to Rohrbach's Farm to enjoy fall activities.

"We're so thankful because this entire fall season, most of our days have been perfect fall weather," said owner Denise Bosworth.

Rohrbach's Farm near Elysburg has a lot of outdoor activities this time of year. Bosworth says more people come to the farm for the corn maze, pumpkin patch, and fire pits when the weather is warmer.

"People are looking forward to doing their outside activities as much as they can, as often as they can, before winter really comes."