Virtual classes at Mt. Carmel Area SD

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Kyle Craft and his family walked to the Mount Carmel Area School District to pick up a Chrome Book for his son Dakota.

The first grader, and all other students in the district, are taking classes online for at least the next two weeks.

"It's frustrating but it's for everybody's well-being. Everybody is doing the best they can," Kyle Craft said.

The Mount Carmel Area School District has made several scheduling changes since classes started last week.

Now after five positive COVID-19 cases within the district, as a precaution school will be held online until at least Thursday September 17th.

All extracurricular and athletic activities will be paused through next Friday.

School lunches are still being provided for all students in the Mt. Carmel Area School District Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays outside the elementary and high schools.

In a bulletin on its website, officials at Mount Carmel Area School District are helping families who need help with childcare or internet access.

"I've been contemplating going part time if needed, but then I face the changes of the finances. I'm the only one working. I don't know where to go, there's no win-win with it," Krista Bennett said.

Krista Bennett has two kids at this school district.

"Gabby who is in first grade throws a fit every other day when she sees the bus in the morning because she wants to go. She's very disappointed," Bennett said.

As for Craft, he believe the district is doing the best it can, but he says virtual learning is tough for a first grader.

"It's harder to do it at home. His grandmother helps out. He goes to his gram's house to have quiet time for schooling. But he's got two two-year-old siblings and a four-year-old sibling so the focus is a little rough at the house," Craft said.