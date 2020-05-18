Veteran seeking help for cancer treatment

An Army veteran from Sunbury is now fighting for his own life and needs help.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sgt. Adam Kelly, 33, of Sunbury spent more than 13 years in the United States Army. He served in Iraq for over a year in 2006 and is now a juvenile counselor at a detention center.

"He's truly amazing. He just knows how to bring the life to every situation," said Staff Sgt. Chris Lorson, a friend of Sgt. Kelly.

Lorson and Kelly served together in Iraq with the 442nd Quartermaster Unit out of Bellefonte. Now he and other soldiers are raising money for Adam to help with the fight of his life. About a year ago, Adam was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

"Everything they were treating him with was not working. His only other choice, because those hospitals told him, 'There is nothing we can do for you.'"

Adam is currently at Envita Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona where he is getting personalized testing and treatment.

"Based off the testing, they're concocting a treatment for his specific cancer based off of his genes."

According to Chris, Adam's special experimental treatments cost around $15,000 a month and they are not covered by insurance. Adam's fellow soldiers started a GoFundMe page to raise money.