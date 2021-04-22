Vendors looking forward to fair season

Now that many fairs are back on for 2021, what will this year look like for vendors?

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — When you think of April, fair food may not be what comes to mind, but that didn't stop Bissinger's Apple Dumplings from setting up outside of North Point Trailer Sales near Northumberland.

"Normally, we don't go out until the beginning of July, end of June, but this year, everybody was calling and wanting us to set up like we did last year," Cheri Bissinger said.

Last year was a rough one for food vendors, as fairs and many other events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year is already looking up. Many fairs have announced they will hold events this year.

"I don't know if any of us are going to be prepared to going back to doing a fair season after having a year off, but we're all looking forward to it," Bissinger said.

And people are looking forward to attending them.

"For the communities, it's a good idea. It brings in a lot of revenue," Judy Matukaitis said.

Customers picked up apple dumplings by the dozen on this chilly day. Seeing their favorite food vendors in the community is something people have gotten used to during the pandemic.

"We went on the highway this past year when the fair wasn't open. We went on the highway and tried to patronize some of the places," Matukaitis said.

Bissinger believes this will continue because it not only benefits the vendors, it helps the businesses.

"People come to get dumplings, they look at trailers. You set up at a car lot, same thing. They come and get food and look at what's there," Bissinger said.