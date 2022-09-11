UPDATE: Vandalism dispute continues between Milton and Selinsgrove

Milton area accuses Selinsgrove's football team of trashing the visitor's locker room.

MILTON, Pa. — A dispute over some vandalism at a high school athletic complex in central Pennsylvania is getting nasty.

Milton area accuses Selinsgrove's football team of trashing the visitor's locker room at the school's new $15 million athletic complex following a game last weekend.

Selinsgrove issued a statement, noting that the damage was limited to a couple of broken broomsticks and some missing decals.

Milton disagrees, responding in a statement of its own that the vandalism included graffiti, inappropriate sexual innuendoes, and a racial slur.

The Selinsgrove area athletic director and members of its coaching staff were immediately made aware of the vandalism, and they responded with a simple request to send a bill.

Milton Area has reported the alleged vandalism to police and to PIAA District IV officials.