UPDATE: Vandalism dispute continues between Milton and Selinsgrove

MILTON, Pa. — A dispute over some vandalism at a high school athletic complex in central Pennsylvania is getting nasty.
Milton area accuses Selinsgrove's football team of trashing the visitor's locker room at the school's new $15 million athletic complex following a game last weekend.
Selinsgrove issued a statement, noting that the damage was limited to a couple of broken broomsticks and some missing decals.
Milton disagrees, responding in a statement of its own that the vandalism included graffiti, inappropriate sexual innuendoes, and a racial slur.
The Selinsgrove area athletic director and members of its coaching staff were immediately made aware of the vandalism, and they responded with a simple request to send a bill.
Milton Area has reported the alleged vandalism to police and to PIAA District IV officials.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.